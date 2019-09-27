Is Kilkenny the unluckiest county on Winning Streak?

Kilkenny people are the unluckiest players on the Winning Streak TV show it has been revealed.

In advance of the show's return, this weekend, The National Lottery have released the total and average wins for each county... and Kilkenny is at the bottom of the pile!

According to the report, in the last season of the show Kilkenny winners took home an average of €28,000.

While still a prize not to be sneezed at it is the lowest average prize winnings amount for contestants from the Republic of Ireland.

Only two people from Kilkenny were on the show in the 2018-2019 season. Each won €28,000.

Taking the whole island into account, only one county won less - the one player from Antrim who took home €27,000.

The luckiest county is Donegal with a total winning pot of €630,000. The county with the highest average win per player is Monaghan - one person from the county appeared on Winning Streak and they won €55,000!

Ireland’s longest running television game show, Winning Streak, returns to RTÉ One television this Saturday (28th September) for the landmark 30th season of the popular National Lottery game show. As ever, the show co-presenters Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy will have prizes and cash galore for five lucky players every week, with one getting the chance to spin the iconic Winning Streak Grand Prize Wheel.

This comes as new National Lottery figures show that Tipperary is the seventh luckiest Winning Streak county in the last season of the RTÉ One show. Eight players from Tipperary won a total of €262,000 with an average prize per player of €32,750.

Donegal came out on top when it came to players from that county on the TV game show winning big prizes as 15 players from Donegal won a total of €630,000, with an average prize per player of €42,000.

Donegal is followed by Cork, in second place, which also had 15 players also in the last season who won an average of €36,133 each and a total of €542,000 in prize money. Galway is the third in the Luckiest Winning Streak Counties table, with 10 players winning a total of €392,000. Dublin also had 10 players on the show’s last series, winning a combined €355,000. Completing the top five is County Limerick which had eight players on the show who won a total of €332,000 between September 2018 and May 2019 (full table below in editors notes).

The popular game show first appeared on our screens on 21st September 1990 which makes it the second longest running game show in Europe, second only to Countdown.

Since 1990, a massive 6,110 people have taken part, winning in excess of €180 million in prizes. In total, €5,549,000 was won during the last season alone.

While the show is 30 years old this year, this is not the only milestone as Marty Whelan is marking his 10th year presenting the programme.

Speaking on the return of the show and his decade of Winning Streak, Marty Whelan, said: “I couldn’t believe it when I realised that it has been ten years since I joined Winning Streak – the decade has gone by so quick. Winning Streak is definitely unique – there’s nothing else like it. It truly is reality television, except in this show nobody gets hurt – they win large sums of money that help them along in their lives, whatever stage they are at, whether they be young or old”.

Sinead Kennedy, who has been presenting Winning Streak since 2013, said: “My favourite part of the show is definitely meeting the five players each week. Central to Winning Streak’s success is the fact it reaches into every community in Ireland and you see every walk of life. Viewers relate to the players each week and this inclusiveness is a testament to the show’s longevity and success and it’s why Winning Streak continues to be a Saturday night institution all across Ireland”

The lucky first five Winning Streak players this season are:

Michelle Connolly from Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath

Siobhan Ryan from Thurles, Co. Tipperary

Gary McVeigh from Newry, Co. Down

Adrian Taite from Virginia, Co. Cavan

Owen Martin from Granard, Co. Longford

The National Lottery game show, co-presented by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy, will feature some perennial favorite games including Play or Pay, Roll for Riches, WinFall and Electric Dream – where one player will win an electric car worth €25,000.

As ever one of the lucky five players will get the chance to spin the wheel and win up to €500,000. An exciting element of the show is that one €100,000 segment will be added to the Grand Prize Wheel every show if less than that amount was won in the previous show, improving players chances to win a massive prize.

A brand new-look Winning Streak scratch card is available in the 5,900 National Lottery retailers all over the country. In addition to the chance to appear on the Winning Streak TV game show if you get three stars, players will also be in with a chance to win some great cash prizes up to €5,000. The odds for those who purchase a Winning Streak to win is 1 in 1.86 to win a cash or three star prize. All players who purchase a scratch card can send their stubs into the National Lottery using grey envelopes, available in all National Lottery agents, where each week on the show, a player will be drawn as the winner of a Luxury Cruise for two valued at €5,000.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on Winning Streak and all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total more than €5.4 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 32 years ago. In 2018 alone, more than €227 million was raised; the equivalent of €620,000 a day in support for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.