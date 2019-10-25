Kilkenny students invited to explore international study options at ‘Study Away’ event

One of Europe’s leading experts in securing successful applications to international universities has announced his first ever Irish event. Taking place on 15th November, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm, in The Radisson Blu St. Helen's Hotel, Dublin, the Study Away event is free to attend and will see advisors from top third-level institutions from eight countries being represented – all on-hand to assist students with their application enquiries.

At the event, students will also have an opportunity to speak with the event organiser, David Hawkins, The University Guy, to gain invaluable information on how to make their applications a success.

The University Guy has helped hundreds of students gain acceptance into over 80 institutions around the world in 2019, including Yale University, Waseda (Tokyo) and the University of Toronto. David is one of Europe's leading experts on applications to universities in the USA, UK, Canada, Europe and beyond. He provides one-to-one tutoring and guidance to students and their families, helping them to secure a place at the top university of their choice, and making the process of applications clear, manageable and successful.

This popular event, which has been held in various parts of the UK and overseas, is hosting its first ever event in Ireland. Students and families are invited to speak with David and university representatives to ask any questions about university applications, exams, interviews, deadlines, and much more.

Speaking at the launch of the Study Away event, David Hawkins said: “With rising demographics and company relocations due to Brexit, Ireland has been identified by the Council of International Schools as one of the top ten countries showing potential for international student mobility.

“Ireland has always been an outward looking country - a small country with a global mentality. We want to give students from all over Kilkenny the opportunity to see what is available to them and to open up possibilities to them that they might not know exist.

“With 15 international colleges being represented from New York University to Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland, and a host of others from Spain, Italy, the UK, Germany, USA, Netherlands and Canada, the Study Away event is a one-stop-shop for Irish students with a “world is my oyster” outlook.”

The event, which is supported by Unifrog is free to attend and is now open for registrations on www.studyaway.ie.