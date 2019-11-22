People urged to text to donate as heavy rain has dire impact on Alzheimer's Memory Ribbon street collection

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s (ASI) annual nationwide Flag Day collection Alzheimer’s Memory Ribbon was badly affected by poor weather conditions and heavy rain throughout the country yesterday (Thursday, November 21st) with collections down an anticipated 50% in some areas.

Staff and volunteers were selling Memory Ribbons for €3 in cities, towns and villages across Ireland, but poor weather conditions has meant that fundraising for vital dementia-specific services for the 55,000 people living dementia in Ireland has been hurt badly.

Members of the public are now being advised to use the Text to Donate facility instead – text Memory to 50300 to donate €4.



The ASI is the national leader in advocating for and providing dementia-specific supports and services. The ASI has a service in every county in Ireland. The ASI only receives approx 58% funding from the HSE and needs to fundraise approx €3.3million every year just to keep our services going. That’s why fundraising campaigns such as Memory Ribbon are so important to the charity.

Memory Ribbon – How people can still get involved:

Buy a Memory Ribbon for €3 from our online shop

Make an online donation at alzheimer.ie

Text Memory to 50300 to donate €4

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s CEO Pat McLoughlin said: “Today is our biggest fundraising flag day - however, heavy and persistent rain has had a dire impact on street collections in particular with collections down as anticipated 50% in some areas. I’m afraid this is going to have a detrimental effect on our fundraising efforts that we badly need just to keep out services going. To ensure our services can keep running, people should please Text to Donate – text Memory to 50300 to donate €4. We are so grateful to the general public for the amazing support we have received today all over the country – people have been so generous.

“Dementia has a devastating impact on families. Services like home care, day care and support groups help thousands of people to cope. However, we under-funded and the demand for services is increasing all the time, so fundraising campaigns like today are so important to us. Every donation will go directly to help fund vital services, like our 51 day care centres around the country which provide specialist care for people with dementia or our home care service which provides trained dementia care workers for people in their own homes.”