Kilkenny disco nights raise €13,000 for frontline workers in St Luke's!

Dancing on a Saturday night in Kilkenny has raised a fantastic €13,000.



DJ Noel Burke broadcast on Facebook Live from his own sitting room in the early weeks of the lockdown. Donations came in from as far away as Australia, Abu Dhabi and Chicago.



A cheque has now been presented to Families of Frontline Staff of St Luke’s Hospital by DJ Noel now and Rhonda Carey of St Luke’s.

Pictured above (from left) are Christopher Hickey; Willie Holden, St Luke’s; DJ Noel Burke; Fr Paddy Carey, Chaplain St Luke’s; Rhonda Carey, St Luke’s; Joe Hickey and Michaela Hickey