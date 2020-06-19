Kilkenny Golf Club looking forward to inter club competitions

Following consultation with golf clubs nationwide, the GUI have confirmed that a limited programme of the inter-club competitions will be held later in the year.

The confirmed competitions are:- Gent’s Senior and Junior Cups, The Jimmy Bruen and Pierce Purcell, with the latter two being run as Fourball, rather than the usual Foursome format. The Barton Cup (provincial only) will also be held.

Initially the competitions will take place on a provincial basis. Should these be completed in a safe and satisfactory manner they will progress to All-Ireland titles.

While no firm dates have been confirmed it is hoped that the All-Ireland finals will be played in Donegal in October.

There will be no Ladies Cups and Shields held this year.

PROTOCOLS: Members are advised to read the new protocols as laid down in Phase Two by the Government and Kilkenny GC.

These protocols are prepared with the intention of members being able to continue to play in a safe and controlled environment and in full compliance with Government and Health Authorities guidelines.

These procedures will be under constant review and depend on all members adhering to and respecting them and subject to evolving recommendations from the authorities.

RESERVATIONS: Members are reminded they may only book one round of golf in the Saturday to Monday block and one round in the Tuesday to Friday block.

Members may check time sheets, after 6pm, each evening and may make additional bookings but only for the following day if there are spaces available.

Up to this the club has been contacting members who double book but, going forward, will just delete the second booking.

If anyone needs clarification on the above please contact Sean.

If one of the four members on a line is not, for one reason or another, able to play his name must be removed immediately to allow those on the waiting list to get a game.

Golfers are not allowed to leave the unavailable players name on the list and offer it to a colleague. Only named members will be allowed to play.

The pace of play must be adhered to. There have been many occasions where some four-balls have fallen behind badly. The recommended time for four-balls is a maximum of three hours, 45 minutes.

COURSE NEWS: As members are aware, by now, there are no rakes in the bunkers at the moment. As we are not playing competitions members, once they agree among themselves, may place their ball in the bunker or smooth out the sand before playing their shots if they so wish.

Golfers are asked to use their foot or clubhead to smooth the sand as they exit the bunker.

DIVOT REPAIR: There was a divot repair session completed on the tee boxes last Tuesday evening. The Par Threes were particularly bad with some of them taking five buckets of divot mix.

This has resulted in the return of the divot mix boxes on some of the tees but there is no scoop provided.

The club asks members not to handle the mix, but to please use the head of their club to extract the mix from the box and place it in their divots.

The divot repair session scheduled for this week was postponed due to the adverse weather forecast.

The club has about eight people who regularly help out with these sessions but could do with some more volunteers. A group of 12 to 14 people would take less an hour to do the job.

If interested in helping out please give Sean a call on 087-1250853 and he will add you to the text group.

PRO SHOP: The Pro shop is up and running and is operating daily.

Members are welcome to visit and all protocols are in place to ensure a safe environment.

Both Jimmy and Eoin are available for lessons and these can be booked by contacting the shop on 056-7761730.

LADIES CLUB: In anticipation of the resumption of competitive golf during Phase Three, it is great to inform members that the entry lists for the various singles matchplay competitions have been posted on the ladies notice board.

Draws will be made in early July and matches will be played during the months of July, August and September.

All going well, it is anticipated that the club finals will be held in early October.

The competition groups are as follows:

Tostal Cup - Handicap 1 to 18

Nore Cup - Handicap 19 to 28

Nancy Todd - Handicap 29 to 36

Plate - Handicap 37 plus

The entry fee can be paid when playing the first match.

No doubt there will be a high level of interest in entering the various categories after all the practice put in by the ladies during the social golf period.

ROUND ROBIN: Owing to the Corona Virus, the Round Robin Competition had to be suspended in March.

However, the good news is that this competition will recommence in July and must be completed by the end of August. So ladies, all who previously entered the Round Robin, are now given the opportunity to play the remaining matches and satisfactorily conclude the competition.

All details relating of the Round Robin are posted on the Ladies Notice Board.

All ILGU Inter-club matches have been cancelled for 2020.

FUNDRAISER: With the expected return of competitive golf in Phase Three, the Junior/Juvenile Club Fundraiser has been pencilled in for Wednesday, 15 July.

The four-person team event will cost €20 per person and all funds raised will go to help defer the costs of running the junior club.

Bookings will be available on the BRS, the date for which, along with other details, will be announced later.

FIXTURES: The special Covid-19 Committee are currently examining ways by which we may be able to complete some, if not all, of the major club competitions once the green light is given for the resumption of competitive golf.

There will be many obstacles to overcome before a complete list of events becomes available. Once a decision is made, details will be printed in the weekly notes and will also be available on the BRS.