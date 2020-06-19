Camogie
Draws made for Kilkenny camogie championships
The draws have been made for the Kilkenny camogie club championships.
The Camogie Board made the draw on Monday, and are hopeful that competitions will start in August. Senior champions Dicksboro will be keen to defend the title they won for the first time last year.
Marble City Travel Senior Championship
Group A - Young Irelands, Piltown, Windgap, Clara
Group B - Dicksboro, St Lachtain’s/Lisdowney, Tullaroan
Group C - Thomastown, St Martin's, St Brigid’s
Marble City Intermediate Championship
Group A - O’Loughlin Gaels, Rower-Inistioge, Danesfort, Barrow Rangers
Group B - Ballyhale Shamrocks, Conahy Shamrocks, St Claire’s
Group C - St Anne’s/Emeralds, Glenmore, Mullinavat
Marble City Junior Championships
Group A - Clara, Dicksboro, Thomastown, Piltown
Group B - Graignamanagh, James Stephens, Mooncoin, Naomh Brid
Group C - Tullogher, Blacks & Whites, John Lockes/Bennettsbridge, Carrickshock
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on