Draws made for Kilkenny camogie championships

The draws have been made for the Kilkenny camogie club championships.

The Camogie Board made the draw on Monday, and are hopeful that competitions will start in August. Senior champions Dicksboro will be keen to defend the title they won for the first time last year.

Marble City Travel Senior Championship

Group A - Young Irelands, Piltown, Windgap, Clara

Group B - Dicksboro, St Lachtain’s/Lisdowney, Tullaroan

Group C - Thomastown, St Martin's, St Brigid’s

Marble City Intermediate Championship

Group A - O’Loughlin Gaels, Rower-Inistioge, Danesfort, Barrow Rangers

Group B - Ballyhale Shamrocks, Conahy Shamrocks, St Claire’s

Group C - St Anne’s/Emeralds, Glenmore, Mullinavat

Marble City Junior Championships

Group A - Clara, Dicksboro, Thomastown, Piltown

Group B - Graignamanagh, James Stephens, Mooncoin, Naomh Brid

Group C - Tullogher, Blacks & Whites, John Lockes/Bennettsbridge, Carrickshock