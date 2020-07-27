Music inspires Kilkenny teenager’s guitar art

A 14-year-old Kilkenny student is putting his summer to good use by embracing his loves of art and music

Niall Campden was due to sit his Junior Cert earlier this summer, but with the coronavirus pandemic found himself with a lot of spare time.



The Kilmanagh teenager “lives and breathes” playing the guitar, according to his mum Gill, so his newfound free time didn’t trouble him. Niall is self-taught and spends a lot of time playing his guitar.

He also loves art, so when the lockdown, and he wasn’t distracted by the routine of school and homework, he began he started making and painting guitars.



He has now started to personalise other people’s guitars.

Niall, who is a student at Colaiste Pobail Osraí, loves music and is inspired by Robert Johnson, Jimi Hendrix and Bob Marley and hopes that his music and painted guitars will bring a little happiness into the world.