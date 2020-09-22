Kilkenny residents encouraged to visit Coillte Forests for National Walking Day

Coillte is encouraging people in Kilkenny to participate in National Walking Day on Sunday, September 27 by visiting one of their local Coillte forests.

National Walking Day aims to inspire people to get out and walk in their local areas due to the great physical and mental wellbeing benefits of walking. It is an initiative by Get Ireland Walking, supported by Sport Ireland and takes place as part of the European Week of Sport. Coillte is delighted to be involved and to support this annual event by encouraging the public, regardless of age or ability, to get active and stay local.

Kilkenny has three Coillte recreation forests at Castlemorris, Jenkinstown Park and the Millenium Woods which are open to the public.

Charlie Burke, Recreation Officer with Coillte and co-ordinator of Coillte’s Woodlands for Health campaign said:

“Coillte is proud to be Ireland’s leading provider of outdoor recreation activities, with more than 3,000 kilometres of trails, 260 recreation sites and 12 forest parks across the country.

“We know about the importance of walking in nature to members of the public and the benefits for both physical and mental health. Our forests offer a space where people can walk safely while maintaining social distancing and abiding by Covid-19 guidelines. Coillte wants to encourage local residents in County Kilkenny to take some time out of their day and enjoy their local landscape by participating in National Walking Day on 27th September and visiting one of your local Coillte forests, like Jenkinstown or Coill na Fhaltaigh.

Coillte’s Woodlands for Health campaign encourages the public to engage with nature through outdoor activities to promote better mental and physical health. Research shows that walking in natural environments such as forests and woodlands can help to reduce stress and improve wellbeing.

For more information on Coillte forests in Kilkenny see www.coillte.ie