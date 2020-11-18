Local firm CF Pharma gives Kilkenny City business a re-opening gift with free sanitation packs

A local pharmaceutical company, CF Pharma in association with Kilkenny City Centre Task Force are working together to get Kilkenny city centre business ready to reopen their doors on December 1, by providing, free of charge, a reopening sanitisation pack, which includes a foot pump sanitisation station and sanitiser products.

CF Pharma are an Irish owned, ISO approved medical device company who reacted to the pandemic back in March 2020 by manufacturing an alcohol-free skin and surface sanitiser called ‘CleanRite’. CleanRite is one of the only sanitisers proven to kill SARS-CoV-2/coronavirus in 30 seconds with a full complement of primary independent testing undertaken at Cardiff University this November. CF Pharma has also undergone primary testing to demonstrate CleanRite’s safety on all skin areas and is suitable to use from birth and allergy free. CleanRite is suitable for use as a surface sanitiser and in conjunction with food preparation and is presented in an atomiser spray and pump dispenser.

Sanitisation is the new norm and plays an important role in the community. ‘CleanRite’ is alcohol free, anti-viral, anti-bacterial, skin friendly pH, non-toxic, non-flammable and safe on accidental ingestion. Their quick response back in March allowed them to expand and take on 10 additional employees and it continues to go from strength to strength, with the inclusion of ‘CleanRite’ on the Department of Education PPE framework.

One of the new employees, Lil Rowe, Sales & Marketing Manager with CF Pharma said “The city centre in Kilkenny has always been a hive of activity and it is sad to see so many businesses close for a second time this year. With this in mind, we would love the opportunity to support the city and give back to those who closed or reduced their normal business in line with government guidelines”. Lil recently joined the team in CF Pharma after moving back from Dublin when the event industry she was working in started to slow down and move online, away from in person events due to the pandemic. “Having lived in Kilkenny for almost 10 years before relocating to Dubai and back to Dublin, Kilkenny has always been a place I call home. When the opportunity came to join the team in CF Pharma, it really was a no brainer. Kilkenny is such a great place to live with its rich heritage, creative people, packed schedule of festivals and local food and drink producers. I couldn't be happier with my decision” says Lil.

“We realise the stress and pressure that business owners are facing as they once again prepare to reopen and trade through the Christmas period. Through the development of our ‘CleanRite’ product, we are delighted to be able to help the city centre businesses get back up and running, assisting with their sanitisation needs and one less worry for a smooth reopening” says Sarah Deegan, Key Account Manager with CF Pharma. Sarah also had to pivot her career due to Covid-19.

“In 2016, I set up my own business, Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in Castlecomer. When I had to close my doors on the 14th of March this year, I never dreamt it would be for good. I had worked full-time since leaving college and didn’t know what I was going to do with the time off. However, the opportunity arose to work with CF Pharma, and I was extremely glad of same. After a number of months working with this progressive company, I made the decision not to reopen my beauty salon.

It was a tough decision to close the business that I had put my heart into for many years. CF Pharma provided me with the opportunity to pivot my career and I am delighted to say that it was the right one for me. It is a great place to work and as it continues to grow, it is an exciting company to be part of. Having strong links with Kilkenny, I plan to relocate to Kilkenny shortly as there is no better

place to live and work and raise a family. It has a great selection of schools and a quality of life second to none” according to Sarah.

“At CF Pharma we want to assist businesses in the city get back up and running after what has been a very tough year. We were fortunate that we could continue working through the pandemic, manufacturing Human and Veterinary medical devices at our facility in the Hebron Industrial Estate. Pre-Covid, our products were mainly for use in hospital and pharmacy settings, and we export to over 20 countries worldwide. Our unique active ingredient ‘Hypochlorous’, which is a powerful disinfectant, allowed us to pivot part of our business to manufacture same as a biocide for use as a hand, surface and food contact sanitiser, hence the brand ‘CleanRite’ was born out of Covid-19” according to Caroline Fogarty, General Manager at CF Pharma.

Pat Crotty, Chair of the City Centre Task Force welcomes the initiative by CF Pharma and thanks them in assisting business in the City Centre to reopen. The City Centre Task Force comprises of all stakeholders in the city centre with representatives including retail, hotel, food and drink, Kilkenny County Council and Kilkenny Chamber. “This is a huge gesture on behalf of CF Pharma in supporting business during this stressful time. A lot of work has been happening through the work of the City Centre Task Force and this will provide an additional much needed support. We would encourage all our city centre businesses to avail of the opportunity and we would also ask you to support our local business this Christmas by shopping locally and online from local businesses. On behalf of the Task Force, we want to thank CF Pharma for their support”.

The ‘Back to Business’ sanitation packs includes;

● A Foot Dispenser,

● A Table-top Dispenser,

● 2 litres of ‘CleanRite’ product,

● A 500ml atomizer spray bottle

Sanitisation packs for city centre businesses can be collected from CF Pharma in the Hebron Industrial Estate between 12pm and 3pm daily on the 24thto 26th of November. For further information please email sales@cfpharma.ie or call us on 051 439010.