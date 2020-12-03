Donations wanted for Kilkenny Christmas Hamper Food Appeal

The Village Childcare Community Services, Mary Pierce and Kilkenny Helping the Homeless have all teamed up to put together some Christmas Hampers for people in need in Kilkenny.

For many local families, it has been a particularly trying time with people being laid off and many still waiting to return to work.

The groups hope to gather enough donations to put together up to 350 hampers. You can help by donating non-perishable food items, new toys, vouchers or fuel vouchers at the drop off point at James Stephens GAA Club, Larchfield from Friday December 4 to December 11, every day from 3 to 5pm and 7 to 9.30pm.

You can also donate to the hamper appeal with a cash donation at butchers John Joe Cullen on John Street and Kearns of Ballybought Street, and meat will be purchased on your behalf.

And if it's more convenient, cash donations will be accepted with goods for hampers purchased, and receipts will be provided at the drop off point.