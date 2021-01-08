Fresh 'Status Yellow' weather warning issued for Kilkenny from 5pm today

Christopher Dunne

Christopher Dunne

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny

Status Yellow in Kilkenny

A fresh 'Status Yellow Low Temperature/Ice Warning' has been issued for Kilkenny by Met Éireann.

The warning is valid from 5pm today until 12pm tomorrow (Saturday).

Hazardous icy conditions are expected in places with a widespread severe frost and pockets of freezing fog.

Temperatures in Kilkenny are forecast to get as low as -5°C overnight but could drop even lower.