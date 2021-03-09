MRI unit to be completed at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny by end of year

The long-awaited MRI Department for St Luke's Hospital will be completed by December of this year.

In a statement issued to the Kilkenny People a spokesperson for The Ireland East Hospital Group said that in the interim a mobile unit will be up and running from next Monday which will be able to provide MRI scans to patients.

"St Luke’s Hospital General Hospital will have a mobile MRI service commencing on site from next week (March 15). This new development is an interim measure to minimise the movement of inpatients and outpatients to scanning services outside the hospital campus.

"The service will greatly enhance patient safety during the pandemic and help in obtaining a rapid service and minimising delays for patients in hospital, awaiting an MRI scan," the spokesperson said.

The new permanent MRI Scanner Department is under construction and is due to come on stream in December 2021. The MRI equipment is part funded by the Friends of St Luke’s Carlow/Kilkenny.