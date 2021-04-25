€2million fund for Creative Climate Action - have you a project?
Kilkenny County Council is looking for applicants
Kilkenny County Council are looking for projects that could qualify for funding under a €2million fund for Creative Climate Action.
The projects should promote change, and the closing date is in May.
Anyone with proposals should get in touch with the Community Section of Kilkenny County Council.
