Learner in neighbouring Laois taught a lesson as car seized by Gardaí

A driver stopped on the busy Laois to Carlow road this week is still learning the rules of the road and other legal requirements for motorists in Ireland if the statement issued by Laois Gardaí is anything to go by.

The motorist was stopped on the N80 not far from the Kildare border on Wednesday, May 26 and gardaí issued a statement afterward

"Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol today near Arles stopped this vehicle on the N80 after it was observed dangerously overtaking a number of other vehicles.

"Driver was a Learner Permit holder who was driving unaccompanied and without L-Plates displayed. Tax and NCT were both also expired," said the statement.

Gardaí said the vehicle seized under the Clancy amendment.