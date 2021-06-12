GAA club and Kilkenny City business take over County Council land

Kilkenny County Hall
A Kilkenny GAA club has been granted a 20 year lease of lands owned by Kilkenny County Council.
The Council’s interest in the land in Kilmanagh village has been disposed of to Graigue Ballycallan GAA Club.
Councillors proposed and seconded the move at the recent meeting of the County Council.
Councillors were told: “in accordance with the provisions of Section 183 of the Local Government Act, 2001, Kilkenny County Council hereby approves of the disposal of its interest by way of long term lease in Plot of ground at Kilmanagh Village Co. Kilkenny to Graigue-Ballycallan GAA Club, for a period of 20 years.”
The area measures 4,259 square metres.
At the same meeting councillors approved the disposal of land at Hebron Industrial Estate to David Buggy Motors Limited, Unit 27 Hebron Industrial Estate, for the sum of €185,000. This site measures approx. 2.28 acres.
More News
In walk-in condition throughout, the property benefits from being situated on generous mature private gardens with beautiful views of the rolling countryside
Kilfane Glebe House is a gracious and graceful family home with five bedrooms, and all the space anyone could need
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.