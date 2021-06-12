GAA club and Kilkenny City business take over County Council land

County Hall Kilkenny

Kilkenny County Hall

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

A Kilkenny GAA club has been granted a 20 year lease of lands owned by Kilkenny County Council.
The Council’s interest in the land in Kilmanagh village has been disposed of to Graigue Ballycallan GAA Club.


Councillors proposed and seconded the move at the recent meeting of the County Council.
Councillors were told: “in accordance with the provisions of Section 183 of the Local Government Act, 2001, Kilkenny County Council hereby approves of the disposal of its interest by way of long term lease in Plot of ground at Kilmanagh Village Co. Kilkenny to Graigue-Ballycallan GAA Club, for a period of 20 years.”
The area measures 4,259 square metres.


At the same meeting councillors approved the disposal of land at Hebron Industrial Estate to David Buggy Motors Limited, Unit 27 Hebron Industrial Estate, for the sum of €185,000. This site measures approx. 2.28 acres.

