Vicky Phelan looks forward to coming home in just over two weeks after recent setback

Kilkenny's Vicky Phelan is now looking forward to returning to the Emerald Isle following significant progress in her medical treatment in the United States.

The women's health campaigner had a significant setback to return plans recently after developing Bell's Palsy, an unexplained episode of facial muscle weakness or paralysis.

"I had my treatment on Friday and spent most of the weekend in bed sleeping and trying to remain horizontal in order to keep the vomiting at bay," Vicky explained in a social media post.

"It worked! I am going to go for acupuncture twice a week now until I go home to keep my nausea at bay and to help to improve the symptoms of the Bell's Palsy."

After the treatment update, Vicky provided her exciting announcement.

"And so, I can now FINALLY get excited about going home in a little over 2 WEEKS!!!!," she said.

All that Vicky has left to do before she boards that flight to Dublin is to receive a CT scan to check how her tumours look and she remains optimistic.

"I cannot THANK each and every one of you enough for your messages of support which flooded in following my video update last Thursday," she emphasised.

"YOU are what got me through these past two weeks."

