Many County Kilkenny shoppers to benefit as new Lidl opens in Bagenalstown today

County Kilkenny shoppers in areas including Paulstown and Goresbridge have another local shopping option on their doorstep as the new Lidl store in Bagenalstown officially opened today.
The opening of the German discount supermarket was delayed in recent months due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the non-essential building sector.
The supermarket has encountered some local opposition, with increased traffic in the area being a primary concern, following the planning approval decision from An Bord Pleanála.
Others have welcomed the new supermarket in Bagenalstown as a promising sign, noting that the long-term investment of Lidl showcases the viability of the town as a centre of trade moving forward.
