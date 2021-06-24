Many County Kilkenny shoppers to benefit as new Lidl opens in Bagenalstown today

County Kilkenny shoppers to benefit from new Lidl opening in Bagenalstown

File Photo

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

County Kilkenny shoppers in areas including Paulstown and Goresbridge have another local shopping option on their doorstep as the new Lidl store in Bagenalstown officially opened today.

The opening of the German discount supermarket was delayed in recent months due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the non-essential building sector.

The supermarket has encountered some local opposition, with increased traffic in the area being a primary concern, following the planning approval decision from An Bord Pleanála.

Others have welcomed the new supermarket in Bagenalstown as a promising sign, noting that the long-term investment of Lidl showcases the viability of the town as a centre of trade moving forward.

WATCH: Musicians Protest in Kilkenny City - Local Reaction

Plans drawn for new outdoor stage/performance area and urban park in Kilkenny city

Plans to be submitted for Part 8 planning this summer

‘These girls have a great winning mindset’- Kilkenny Camogie Boss Brian Dowling

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie