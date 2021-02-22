Enable your wellbeing and support Kilkenny's O’Neill Centre

A well-being challenge that will boost your physical and mental health, while also benefiting a local centre for childrens’ services, has kicked off in Kilkenny.



The four-week schedule prompts you not only to do some gentle exercise, but also to take time for yourself and even learn something new.



Patrick Mosse is behind the well-being challenge, and says he hopes to raise money for the O’Neill Centre while encouraging people to get back to a healthy routine.



A volunteer coach with the Kilkenny ladies rugby team, Patrick devised the programme for them, at first, but has opened it up to all who want to take part - no matter what their level of fitness.



Patrick explained that his plan has three days with a short workout, two days of walking, a rest day and a day when you do something for yourself - that could be trying mediation, learning to draw, or as Patrick is doing, trying to cook new things.



All he asks is that you make a small donation to the O’Neill Centre, even if it’s only €1, and in return you can access a Whatsapp group of participants to support each other, get tips and share motivation.

A key part of the challenge is to make small changes to your daily routine and make fitness and wellbeing a habit.



“We are not training for a big competition, we’re just training to get a bit healthier,” Patrick said. Many people shy away from ‘scary’ challenges that are about ‘getting fit, fit, fit,’ Patrick said, but this challenge is different. You do what you can, even if it’s just walk for 10 minutes, then do a little more if you feel up to it.



A focus on mental health is also important, Patrick said. Lockdown has hit people hard and it’s good to focus on our wellbeing.

To find out how to sign up, and where to donate, go to ‘Paddy Mosse’ on Facebook or email Patrick at paddy_project.m@ yahoo.com .



The O’Neill Centre in Kilkenny is part of Enable Ireland, and provides services to children with disabilities. The Centre is funded by the HSE however each year there is a shortfall which must be made up through voluntary fundraising.