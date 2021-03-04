Kilkenny TD says Ireland’s illegal adoption system must be fully investigated

Kilkenny TD Kathleen Funchion has called for a full investigation into the issue of illegal adoptions, raised by last night's RTE Investigates programme.

Speaking following the broadcast of RTÉ Investigates ‘Who Am I - Ireland’s Illegal Adoptions’ programme, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children and Youth Affairs, Kathleen Funchion TD, has said the issues raised by the programme must be fully investigated.

Teachta Funchion said: “Tonight’s programme exposed another extremely unsettling chapter in this country’s treatment of women and children. We cannot ignore that a systematic and widespread illegal adoption system operated in Ireland for decades.

“The lives of the people featured in tonight’s programme have been devastated by the revelation that they are not who they thought they were.

“It is clearly evident that an independent, transparent and unimpeded investigation by the state into forced and illegal adoptions must now be prioritised.

“I was very critical of the fact that the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes did not fully examine illegal adoptions as part of its wider investigation, I believed, as did many survivors, that the practice was widespread.

“Tonight’s programme clearly shows what many survivors, their families and campaigners have long argued – adoptions were a lucrative business for many Mother and Baby Homes.

“Time and time again, I have listened to survivors recount the impact that searching for their information has had on them.

"Hearing the heart-breaking stories told this evening must now focus minds and assisting survivors must be at the forefront of the Government's agenda.

“Next week I will bring forward my Civil Registration (Amendment) Bill which will give every adopted person the right to access their own birth certificate. I would encourage all TDs to support it and finally do right by survivors. There can be no further delays."