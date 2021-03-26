Butler Gallery ‘Latrine’ to become storage area

Butler Gallery is to develop a storage area in an old latrine on the museum site.

The small area on the north side of the site was formally a toilet area. When the Butler Gallery was renovated, in recent years, the one thing they left out was a storage area, Director of Services Tim Butler explained to last week’s Kilkenny County Council meeting. That is what is proposed in this new development.



The modest development will not make any alterations to the heritage walls of the structure, but will add structures that will add to a storage area.

Mr Butler asked councillors to approve the project proceeding to Part 8 of the planning process.

Proposing the project go ahead, Cllr Martin Brett said it was a worthwhile project and it is important the council should do everything possible to encourage and enhance the Butler Gallery.

Cllr John Coonan seconded the proposal.

Mr Butler said the work will be funded by the Butler Gallery and there will be no cost to Kilkenny County Council, who own the building.