Graveyard Grants will cover insurance Kilkenny County Council agrees

Community groups that apply for Kilkenny County Council Graveyard Grants will now be able to include public liability insurance costs as an expense.



The action was approved at the recent meeting of Kilkenny County Council.

Director of Services Sean McKeown brought the change before the meeting.



Cllr Tomás Breathnach proposed the change and it was seconded by Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh.

Funding is also available for heritage studies and recording projects for graveyards.