Plans lodged to demolish and replace popular Kilkenny school

The Board of Management of Presentation Secondary School recently lodged plans with Kilkenny County Council for the construction of a new €16 million school on the site of the current school building at Loughboy.

The development will consist of the demolition of the existing school and a number of associated outbuildings and the construction of a new two-storey 37-classroom school building with a total floor area of 10,276sqm.

This school building will incorporate a general purpose hall, a PE hall, a special needs unit, library, staff rooms and all ancillary accommodation including an external bin store, electricity substation and storage shed.

Works to the new school grounds will consist of the provision of a half-size GAA pitch with ballstop nets, two MUGA pitches, a basketball court, play and horticultural areas, a sensory garden & associated hard & soft landscaping throughout.

The development will also include modifications to the existing vehicular and pedestrian access arrangements to incorporate new entrance gates and internal access roadway and footpath.

An internal drop-off area for both cars and buses and the provision of 93 car parking spaces (including 4 disabled parking spaces), 122 sheltered bicycle parking spaces for students and 28 bicycle spaces are envisaged for visitors.

To allow for the construction of the new school while the existing school building remains operational, permission is sought for enabling works to include for the re-routing of ESB cables on the site and temporary drop off and staff parking arrangements.

Permission is also sought for all other associated drainage, boundary treatment and site development works.

A decision on the plans is due to be taken by the local authority on May 25, 2021.