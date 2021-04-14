Green light for Greenway expected

A ‘green light’ to get construction going again on the South East Greenway is expected in the coming weeks.



Works have been suspended under Level 5 Covid restrictions, and as a result the opening date of the Greenway has been extended from the end of 2022 to the start of 2023.



Now, it is hoped to get the construction side of the project back on track in the coming month.

Updating local councillors in the Piltown Municipal District, last week, Director of Services Sean McKeown said Level 5 restrictions have impacted on engagement with landowners and the awarding of contracts for construction work on the Greenway.



He is confident, however, that when the government reviews the lockdown situation on May 4 construction will be given the ‘green light’.

In light of the stalling of work Mr McKeown said he had little new to report to councillors, on the project.

One big issue that has been resolved in recent weeks is the location of the Ferrybank car park for the Greenway.