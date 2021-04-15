Plans lodged for huge housing development in Kilkenny city

Kevin Moore Building Contractor Ltd have lodged plans with Kilkenny County Council for the construction of 75 residential dwellings on Granges Road in Kilkenny city.

If plans are approved the housing development will include 8 five-bedroom detached dwellings, 18 four-bedroom detached dwellings, terraced housing and over 20 four-bedroom semi-detached dwellings.

There are 2 three-storey apartment buildings planned too. Each building containing a single one bedroom apartment, 9 two-bedroom apartments and a single three-bedroom apartment in each.

5 detached garages, vehicular site entrance from Granges Rd, a shared pedestrian and a cycle route through from Granges Road to Lousybusy Lane will add to the development.

Also included in the planning application are boundary treatments, public open space, provision of foul and surface water connections/disposal and all associated site works.

A decision is due to be taken on the plans on May 25, 2021.