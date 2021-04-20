Councillor calls for Kilkenny civic reception for Rachael Blackmore

A Fianna Fáil councillor has called for Kilkenny County Council to host a civic reception for leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival and Aintree Grand National winner Rachael Blackmore.

Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere proposed at yesterday’s council meeting that Kilkenny County Council host a civic reception in her honour as soon as Covid restrictions ease and it is safe for this event to take place.

“A Civic Reception is the highest honour a local authority can bestow on an individual for their achievements. Ms Blackmore would have started her career as a young jockey with local horse trainer John “Shark” Hanlon in Paulstown and would have had her first winner for him in 2015” said Cllr Cleere.

Blackmore made history recently with Cheltenham exploits, and becoming the first ever female jockey to win the Aintree Grand National.

“Rachael Blackmore is an inspiration to so many young women across the county and country. It is fitting that she be acknowledged for her amazing achievements,” Chap added.