Rural regeneration project works restart in Thomastown

Project on Logan and Low Streets delayed because of Covid restrictions

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Thomastown

A Rural Regeneration project in Thomastown has restarted, following a long break under Covid construction restrictions.

Public realm works on Logan Street and Low Street recommenced last week with ESB and Eir putting their lines underground. 

Eir poles on Logan Street were also removed last week and the ESB poles are scheduled for removal in May.

Kerbing and footpath works have also recommenced, on Logan Street. 