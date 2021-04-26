Work to start on the Woodstock Estate Trail project
A squirrel in Woodstock Gardens. Photo: Brendan Marnell.
Work on the Woodstock Estate Trail project will start next month.
The project involves the upgrade and restoration of 2.7km of the original Victorian estate paths, opening up access from Woodstock House Gardens and Arboretum to the Brownsford Stream Waterfall.
Funding of €200,000 was awarded to the project under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, last month.
