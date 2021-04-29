Fishing goodies to be won in ‘My Favourite Fishing Place’ photo competition

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) is inviting entries for the ‘My Favourite Fishing Place’ photo competition as part of Go Fishing Week 2021.

IFI is asking people to submit a photo of their favourite fishing spot and would like to hear why you like to fish there and some of the fishing adventures you have gone on. Entries are welcome from individuals or groups, fishing clubs, youth clubs, centres and projects are all invited to take part.

The competition is open to everyone over 16 years of age. If your photo includes anyone aged under 16 years of age, only a parent/guardian may submit the content. The overall winner will receive fishing tackle to the value of €100 and there will also be prizes for runners up and special categories.

Suzanne Campion, Head of Business Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland said: ‘We want to see anglers photos of their favourite place to fish and why it is special to them. This year our Go Fishing Week 2021 has moved into a virtual programme of events, accessibility, wellbeing and sharing have become important themes for the week and we want you to take part by submitting a photo of your favourite spot for fishing to be in with a chance of winning a prize.’

The closing date for entries to ‘My Favourite Fishing Place’ is 5pm Tuesday, 4th of May 2021. For more information on the competition and how to apply please visit www.fisheriesireland.ie/ lovefishing.

Go Fishing Week 2021 takes place from Sunday, 25th of April until Monday, 3rd of May with a packed nine days of online events for all. For information on #GoFishingWeek2021 and how to get involved visit www.fisheriesireland.ie/ gofishingweek.