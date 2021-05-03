Driest April in 63 years for Kilkenny - but coldest April in a decade!

Kilkenny

Brrr we just had the coldest April in nine years

This will come as no surprise but now it's official - this year we had the coldest April for nine years - but it was also our driest in 63 years! 

We saw less rain but we had 22 days of frost!

Have a look at this update from Carlow Weather!