Driest April in 63 years for Kilkenny - but coldest April in a decade!
Brrr we just had the coldest April in nine years
This will come as no surprise but now it's official - this year we had the coldest April for nine years - but it was also our driest in 63 years!
We saw less rain but we had 22 days of frost!
Have a look at this update from Carlow Weather!
Weather summary for April 2021. It was Kilkenny's driest in a continuous record back to 1958 and colder than normal. @KKPeopleNews @kclr96fm pic.twitter.com/Xplj3D769j— Kilkenny Weather (@kilkennyweather) May 1, 2021
