300 year-old Kilkenny country house renovation to feature on Nationwide

300-year-old Kilkenny house wins inaugural O’Flynn Group Heritage Prize

Ballysallagh House

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

A stunning Kilkenny home is to feature on RTE's Nationwide programme tonight.

Ballysallagh House, located north-east of Kilkenny City, is a Georgian house, dating from 1722. It has some unique features.

Last December Ballysallagh House became the first winner of a new prize intended to  draw attention to the challenges of owning an historic property.

Since buying  Ballysallagh House in 1987, local pharmacist Kieran White and his wife Geralyn have  devoted themselves to bringing both the building and gardens back to peak condition, ready to mark Ballysallagh’s tricentenary in 2022.  

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie