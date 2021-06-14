300 year-old Kilkenny country house renovation to feature on Nationwide

Ballysallagh House
A stunning Kilkenny home is to feature on RTE's Nationwide programme tonight.
Ballysallagh House, located north-east of Kilkenny City, is a Georgian house, dating from 1722. It has some unique features.
Last December Ballysallagh House became the first winner of a new prize intended to draw attention to the challenges of owning an historic property.
Since buying Ballysallagh House in 1987, local pharmacist Kieran White and his wife Geralyn have devoted themselves to bringing both the building and gardens back to peak condition, ready to mark Ballysallagh’s tricentenary in 2022.
On this evening's programme we have stories of restoration and renovation of old country houses in Counties Kilkenny & Carlow - Ballysallagh House & Deerfield House on #RTENationwide Monday 14th June on @RTEOne at 7pm & RTE+1 @ 8pm @rte @KilkennyHour @CarlowHour @IrishAesthete RT pic.twitter.com/mtKBNdpRQX— RTÉ Nationwide (@RTENationwide) June 14, 2021
