Public consultation on Ennisnag road project

St Peter's Church, Ennisnag
People are being encouraged to submit their views on proposed roadworks in Ennisnag.
Drawings for the footpath and lighting works can be viewed online at consult.ie or kilkennycoco.ie. Alternatively, they can be viewed at Callan Thomastown area offices by appointment only.
The latest date for submission is Friday, July 9.
Shane Tobler of Crossroads Recording was allocated funding for live events from Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre
