Kilkenny abbey set to host unique multimedia performance

The City Is Never Finished is a unique and ambitious event offering new perspectives on old histories and glimpses of the changes to come. Experience it for yourself for three days only as part of Kilkenny Arts Festival from August 13-15.

Peter Power is fast building a reputation as one of Ireland’s most exciting genre-crossing performance and creative artists. His work spans theatre, visual art, digital, music and live art and his exquisite large scale performance installations have wowed audiences across Europe.

For this, his first collaboration with Kilkenny Arts Festival, he has reconnected with composer Michael Gallen, lighting designer Sarah Jane Shiels and video artist David Mathúna to create an immersive multi-media live promenade performance installation set against the backdrop of one of the city’s most iconic historical landmarks.

This is an opportunity for audiences to get up close and personal with one of the many hidden buildings in the city. The Abbey has known a hundred Kilkennys, a thousand lives. It has known prayer, song, safe harbour, dereliction, commerce, and the crude general hand of progress. It belongs to the people but has been forgotten and fenced off by them as well.

The City Is Never Finished is a journey of exploration that will take around 30-40 minutes, or less as you decide. Audiences will be staggered throughout the evening – times and dates below. Tickets are on sale now from kilkennyarts.ie.

The City is Never Finished August, 13-15. Installation entrance times: 8:30pm, 8:50pm, 9:10pm, 9:30pm, 9:50pm, 10:30pm, 10:50pm, 11:10pm, 11:30pm, 11:50pm.

Tickets: €15 booking from kilkennyarts.ie

The full duration of one cycle of the installation is around 35 mins. Kilkenny Arts Festival 2021 runs until August15. For more see kilkennyarts.ie.