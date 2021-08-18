New car registrations up 7% in Kilkenny

The number of new car registrations in Kilkenny is up just over 7% so far this year, according to the latest official new vehicle statistics from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

A total of 1,652 new vehicle units were registered here in the period January-July this year, compared to 1,535 in the same period last year.

To present a more accurate picture of the new vehicle registrations, the SIMI says it is important compare registrations totals with the same period in 2019 (pre-Covid) when businesses were fully operational.

Nationally, in this context, Light Commercials Vehicles (LCV) see an increase of 4,794 registrations compared to July last year 4,443 and 4,697 for the same month in 2019. Year to date, 21,814 new LCVs were registered an increase on last year’s 15,012 (more than 45%) and on 20,014 in 2019 (an increase of 9%).

Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) have seen 325 registrations in July when compared to 257 in July 2020 and 251 in July 2019. Year to date, HGV registrations total 1,852 compared with 1,456 in 2020 (an increase of just over 27%) and 2,054 in 2019, a fall of almost 10%.

Some 5,345 used cars were imported in July 2021, compared with 8,740 imports in July 2020, a decrease on the 9,382 imports in July 2019. Year to date, used imports are up 30.4% (41,097) on 2020 (31,527) and down 34.25% on 2019 (62,508).

There was a substantial increease in new electric vehicles registered this July — 1,902 compared to 771 in July 2020. So far this year 6,233 new electric cars have been registered in comparison to 2,660 on the same period 2020. Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrids and Hybrids continue to increase their market share, with their combined market share now over 30.44%.

Diesel now accounts for 34.43%, Petrol 32.62%, Hybrid 16.56%, Electric 6.90% and Plug-in Electric Hybrid 6.98%.

“In what has been a very difficult and uncertain trading environment over the last eighteen months, new car sales in July have brought a much needed boost to both the industry and to local economies,” said Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General.

“Pent-up demand and record savings have led to strong appetite for all vehicles, new and used, cars and commercials. While new car sales continue to be well behind pre-Covid levels, hopefully this growth in activity in July is the first step in a return to more sustainable business levels.

“It is particularly encouraging to see an increase in the sale of new electric vehicles, a vital component in driving down emissions from transport.”