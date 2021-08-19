Kilkenny walk-in Covid test centre open seven days a week

Lack of covid testing capacity discriminates against Donegal
The Covid-19 test centre in Kilkenny is open seven days a week for walk in testing.
In Kilkenny City the test centre is located in Hebron Industrial Estate.
The centre is open from 8.30am to 7.30pm every day for test appointments - with slightly shorter hours for walk-in testing.
Members of the public are welcome to make an appointment by self-referral, using the web portal for doing so at https://covid19test. healthservice.ie/hse-self- referral/
Whereas the five centres in the South East will continue to receive those attending on a walk-in/no appointment basis on all seven days of the week, the following times for doing so will apply:
· Kilkenny (Hebron Industrial Estate): 9.30am to 6.30 pm daily.
· Carlow (St. Dympna’s Hospital): 8.30am to 6:30pm daily.
· Clonmel (Moyle Rovers GAA Centre): 8.30am to 12pm and 2pm to 6:30pm daily.
· Waterford (Kilcohan); 8.30am to 1pm and 2pm to 7pm daily.
· Wexford (Whitemills Industrial Park): 8.30am to 12.30pm daily.
If you have any symptoms that indicate that you may have COVID-19 (like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose), isolate and get a test immediately.
For further information, see https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/covid19/testing/get-tested/
