Mayor of Kilkenny's Award for 'inspirational' woman Mary Pierce

Local woman Mary Pierce has been presented with an award by Mayor Andrew McGuinness for her work with those who are homeless.

The presentation took place in City Hall where a crowd of Mary’s supporters, family and friends gathered for the special occasion.

“Mary you are nothing short of inspirational. Your tireless work for the homeless, the vulnerable and the less well off in Kilkenny and beyond is exceptional,” said Mayor Andrew McGuinness.

“You have also shown great leadership in bringing so many volunteers together who help you to provide food and essential items for so many people that have fallen on difficult times.

“In Kilkenny, if you are vulnerable and need some help, you think of Mary Pierce. If you have something that you want to donate to someone that needs it, you think of Mary Pierce.

“If you are a business or a community group that wants to raise funds for a good cause, you think of Mary Pierce. Because Mary Pierce is truly an exceptional person who goes above and beyond for those who need it most.

“As Mayor of Kilkenny I believe it’s hugely important to acknowledge people who give so much of themselves for the betterment of others so I’m delighted and honoured to present Mary Pierce with a Mayor’s Award.”

Mayor McGuinness also acknowledged Mary’s husband who ‘has always been a driving force and a solid partner who has helped Mary to help others but has also done so much charity work himself’, including a recent trip to the Polish border with essential supplies for people affected by the war in Ukraine.