Kilkenny TD welcomes series of new initiatives to support remote working

Local TD John Paul Phelan has welcomed the new voucher scheme to give remote workers free access to their local digital hub.

There are three such hubs in Kilkenny City – including Kilkenny Office Suites, Kilkenny Enterprise Centre and New Work Junction.

The new voucher scheme gives remote workers free access to their local digital hub and at least 10,000 hot desk facilities are to be provided free of charge to existing hub users and those using the facilities for the first time.

“A €5million investment under ‘Connected Hubs’ to improve 81 remote working facilities nationwide,” Deputy Phelan said.

"And local authorities are each to receive €50,000 to promote remote working opportunities in their areas."

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys said the new initiatives will make remote working more accessible and attractive for thousands of people. Minister Humphreys launched the Connected Hubs Voucher Scheme – which will give remote workers free use of their local digital hub.

“As Minister for Rural and Community Development, I am serious about ensuring we don’t simply revert to the ‘old normal’ – the way of life we had before Covid-19.

“When I meet remote workers across the country, they tell me all about the benefits of spending a few days each week working from a digital hub in their local community. They talk about how their lives are improved now that they don’t have to embark on that early morning, gruelling commute to Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway or other urban centres.

“Remote Working has been a game-changer for thousands of people. It’s given people of all ages a better quality of life – allowing them to spend more time with their family friends, working within their local town or village.

“So today, I am absolutely delighted to announce a series of new measures that represent the next chapter in our Remote Working journey.”