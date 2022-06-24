Search

24 Jun 2022

More Kilkenny Cats! Population of county grows by 4.5% says Census 2022

More Kilkenny Cats! Population of county grows by 4.5% says Census 2022

Courtesy of CSO

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

24 Jun 2022 6:00 PM

In Kilkenny the preliminary figures show that the population on 3 April was recorded at 103,685. The population included 52,077 females and 51,608 males. This is an increase of 4,453 (+4.5%) since 2016. This was made up of a natural increase (ie births minus deaths) of 2,697, and an estimated net inward migration (ie population change minus natural increase) of 1,756.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) yesterday (23 June 2022) released the Preliminary Results from Census 2022. These preliminary results, published 12 weeks after Census night (Sunday, 3 April, 2022), are based on initial counts from more than 5,000 enumeration areas.

The total housing stock in Kilkenny in April 2022 was 41,279. This shows an increase of 2,053 (+5.2%) since 2016. There were 3,183 vacant dwellings, which was 188 more than in 2016 (+6.3%). This does not include holiday homes, of which there were 557.

