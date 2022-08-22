Search

22 Aug 2022

Ukrainian Independence Day to be celebrated in Kilkenny

Ukrainian Independence Day to be celebrated in Kilkenny

Ukraine Independence Day will be celebrated this Thursday in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Mary Cody

22 Aug 2022 5:10 PM

This Thursday (August 24) marks - Independence Day of Ukraine - this is the’s country’s biggest holiday and will be celebrated in cities all over the world with festivals.

With the ongoing Russian invasion this year will see Ukrainian refugees celebrate their national holiday with events in their new adopted homelands.

In Kilkenny the Ukrainian Community will hold an event on the Parade from 5pm to 6pm and all are welcome.

Svitlana Saseyi, a Ukrainian community leader and the main organiser of the event explained,
“Sadly, this year's date also symbolically marks six months to the day from the tragic beginning of the full invasion by Russia. This day is marked by a strong sense of patriotism for the country. It honours the people and their freedom. It is also a day to remember those who fought for our identity and lost their lives for our nation

“The Day of Independence will assert the connection of Ukrainians living now with many generations of our people. The state-building experience of Ukrainians, our culture, and Ukrainian character are more than a thousand years old,” she added.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event, there will be music, dance, singing and speeches and displays of Ukrainian culture.

The event is supported by Kilkenny LEADER Partnership and Kilkenny County Council.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media