Ukrainian Independence Day to be celebrated in Kilkenny

This Thursday (August 24) marks - Independence Day of Ukraine - this is the’s country’s biggest holiday and will be celebrated in cities all over the world with festivals.

With the ongoing Russian invasion this year will see Ukrainian refugees celebrate their national holiday with events in their new adopted homelands.

In Kilkenny the Ukrainian Community will hold an event on the Parade from 5pm to 6pm and all are welcome.

Svitlana Saseyi, a Ukrainian community leader and the main organiser of the event explained,

“Sadly, this year's date also symbolically marks six months to the day from the tragic beginning of the full invasion by Russia. This day is marked by a strong sense of patriotism for the country. It honours the people and their freedom. It is also a day to remember those who fought for our identity and lost their lives for our nation

“The Day of Independence will assert the connection of Ukrainians living now with many generations of our people. The state-building experience of Ukrainians, our culture, and Ukrainian character are more than a thousand years old,” she added.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event, there will be music, dance, singing and speeches and displays of Ukrainian culture.

The event is supported by Kilkenny LEADER Partnership and Kilkenny County Council.