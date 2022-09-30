Kilkenny Arts Festival say 'Thank you' to their supporters in 2022

On a damp and dreary day, Kilkenny Arts Festival has just shared a video of the magical sun-soaked highlights of the last festival in August. The video is accompanied by a heartfelt 'Thank you ' to all the people and organisations who work so hard to make the festival a reality every year.

The festival's post reads:

"We've finally had a little chance to draw breath on this year's Festival, and take the time to reflect on the return of large full audiences. The sun shone in Kilkenny for a full 10 days as Shakespeare's words rang out in the Castle Parklands, music returned to St. Canice's Cathedral, and audiences came from all around the world to witness the magic that happens in our wonderful city every August.

"There are so many people who are involved in putting the Festival together every year, both on and off stage, and sometimes it can be hard to thank everybody amongst the joyous madness of Festival time, so....

"To the artists and companies who embrace Kilkenny so wholeheartedly, bringing their talent and craft together to create something truly unique

"To our wonderful staff and crew who work literally day and night to make sure that both the audiences and artists experience is of the highest quality is as special as it can possibly be

"To our biggest supporters, our incredible Board who give their time and their experience expertise so selflessly, and who are the best ambassadors that a Festival could ask for

"To our amazing Volunteers who give us their time, their skills, their wit and their friendship year after year

"To our principle funder the Arts Council and core funders Fáilte Ireland and Kilkenny County Council who provide us with support in myriad of ways, and without whom the Festival would not be able to survive and thrive

"To all of the dedicated Kilkenny businesses who provide such a warm and welcoming reception to the many guests who visited over the course of the Festival

"To our sponsors who supported the Festival this year, and who continue to invest in and partner with the Festival year upon year And to each and every person who attended a concert, show, exhibition, event or experience...

"We would like to say a huge and heartfelt thank you! ❤️ Now to get planning for our big 50th in 2023!! See you there!!! Kilkenny Arts Festival is proudly supported by the Arts Council, Fáilte Ireland and Kilkenny County Council.

See the video here:https://youtu.be/WPYDN_mI2jQ

Video by Bearfoot Productions