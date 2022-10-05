Bookville  Kilkenny unveils fabulous Bookville exhibition this weekend

For 2022 Bookville will be bringing a fabulous Bookville exhibition to Kilkenny City over four days from Friday, October 7. The exhibition will highlight some of the festival’s talented illustrators and their artwork while also giving an insight into the wonderful world of illustrated books.



The exhibition which is open to both school groups and private groups, is being held at the upstairs gallery at the Watergate Theatre , Parliament Street Kilkenny from Friday October 7 to Monday October 10 from 10qm to 3pm daily.



Children can bring along their own festival book to take part in activities. The exhibition remains open to the public until October 22, 2022.



Pre-booking is essential and can be made through Kilkenny Arts Office at deirdre.southey@kilkennycoco.ie



The exhibition will feature four of the Bookville Festival illustrators:



Alice Coleman

Alice Coleman is a graphic designer and illustrator specialising in book cover design. Her first illustrated children's book, Really Rotten Rhymes written by Gabriel Fitzmaurice, was published in 2020. Based in Cork, Alice works predominantly with publishers in the UK and Ireland.



​Paddy Donnelly

Paddy Donnelly is a children’s picture book illustrator and author, originally from Ireland and now based in Belgium. With over 14 years' experience as an illustrator and designer. He now gets to make a living drawing dinosaurs and his five year old self is very happy about this. He works in a variety of styles, and he wishes that Pluto was still a planet.



​Steve Doogan

Steve Doogan works in a variety of media and styles. He loves printmaking – etching, linocut and mono prints – and drawing. Portraits are particularly interesting to Steve.



Tom Mclaughlin

Tom McLaughlin is an author/illustrator from Devon. He has been a political cartoonist, a animation designer for TV shows, as well as an occasional columnist. He started in the world of children’s publishing by illustrating other people’s books before turning his hand to writing. His books have been nominated for countless awards and have been translated into over 10 different languages. He lives in Exeter with his wife and children and can often be found staring out of a window with a cup of tea.

enquiries@bookvillekilkenny.com