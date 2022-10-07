Search

07 Oct 2022

How to get a COVID-19 booster vaccination in Kilkenny

A quick guide to how, where and when you can get your COVID-19 booster vaccination to remain safe this winter

Covid-19 booster vaccinations

Covid-19 booster vaccination doses are now available by appointment at Kilcreene Hospital in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

07 Oct 2022 8:00 PM

As winter draws in, it is time to considering getting a COVID-19 booster to protect your immunity from a potential winter surge in the virus. This week the new Chief Medical officer issued the first COVID warning of the season as case numbers increase.

Professor Breda Smyth said the public needs to 'be prepared' for a return of mass COVID-19 infection as hospitals work to get ready for an extremely busy winter.


COVID booster vaccination doses are now available by appointment at Kilcreene Hospital in Kilkenny where you can book an appointment up to 7 days in advance.


It is advised that before getting a booster, you should wait at least four months after getting your last COVID-19 vaccine. You can check the date of your last vaccine on your digital COVID-19 certificate. Also, if you had COVID-19, you should wait at least four months since you tested positive or from when your symptoms started.

New CMO warns Irish public to prepare for winter as number of Covid infections rise


New adapted COVID-19 vaccines are now being offered as booster doses. These vaccines are expected to provide better protection against COVID-19, including the Omicron variant.


Third booster dose 

You can get your third booster dose now if you are:

Age 65 or older or age 12 or older with a weak immune system


Second booster dose

You can get your second booster dose now if you are:

Age 50 to 64

12 or older with a condition that puts you at high risk of serious illness from COVID-19 - for example, diabetes, asthma or heart disease

Pregnant (from 16 weeks)

A healthcare worker, bring your work ID or a letter as proof of employment to the appointment

Those who are 12 or older living in a long-term care facility will be given their booster where they live


If you are pregnant

If you have not already had a booster during this pregnancy, you can get a second booster at or after 16 weeks of your pregnancy.

To to get your booster, you can choose to:

Book a vaccine appointment on a day and time that suits you

Go to a walk-in booster clinic - it does not have to be in your immediate locality

Call HSELive for an appointment on 1800 700 700

Some people may also be able to get a booster dose from their GP or a participating pharmacy 


You can also get your COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine at the same time.


First booster dose

Some people have not had their first booster dose yet. If you haven't already, you can book an appointment for your first booster if you are 12 or older.


People under 16 must attend their booster appointment with a parent or guardian. A parent or guardian will need to give consent for their child’s vaccination.


Five to 11 with a weak immune system

Children aged five to 11 with a weak immune system are now being invited for a first booster.


Those eligible will be contacted with an appointment for their child. 


The public are being reminded by the HSE that it's important to keep up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines, even if you are already vaccinated or you have had COVID-19 as the protection from previous doses or a COVID-19 infection may weaken with time. You may also be at higher risk of severe disease if you get COVID-19.


A booster can prevent the possibility of hospitalisation or death from COVID-19 illness.

It may take 7 days for a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose to work.


It is also important for your booster appointment, to bring a photo ID that shows your date of birth.


To arrange an appointment at Kilcreene visit: https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/booking/

