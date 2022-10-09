Search

09 Oct 2022

Adam King's 'virtual hug' sculpture unveiled in Kilkenny

KILKENNY

Kilkenny People

09 Oct 2022 7:04 PM

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

The now famous and celebrated Virtual Hug, which l caught the public’s imagination at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Late Late Show, immortalised in Kilkenny as a major piece of sculpture has been unveiled.

The sculpture piece was unveiled by Adam and inspiring Paralympian and Kilkenny native, Mary Fitzgerald as part of Sunday’s Kilkenny Day celebrations in the city.

President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, in a special message read at the event, said of the statue:  “May I say that your positivity and uplifting personality shone through this beautiful artwork,” wrote the President.

“I would like to thank you for your important piece of citizenship by which we have all been touched. It is young people like you who, through your creativity, enthusiasm, generosity, willingness to engage and participate, are contributing to the creation of a kinder, more compassionate and inclusive Ireland for us all.”

Adam and his family were delighted to be present at the event and the family said that they were delighted with the finished product.  

“We are delighted that Adam’s appearance on the Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy touched such a nerve with people. Adam’s message at that time was that we needed to show love and kindness to everyone and particularly to those who were working so hard to get us through tough times," said Adam's dad.

“Adam saw it on a daily basis with nurses, doctors and other health workers doing so much to lift our spirits. Adam wanted to reassure people to keep believing that we would get through the hardest of times. He wanted to help people to feel a little more positive, when some of the real fears they were suffering seemed overwhelming.

