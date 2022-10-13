Kilkenny venue to feature a show by piano/electronica duo and Solkatt

Set Kilkenny will feature a show by the incredible piano/electronica duo Grandbrothers on Friday next, October 21.



Melding breathtaking musicianship with groundbreaking technological nous - Grandbrothers will showcase material from their new album All The Unknown.



Support will be provided from Solkatt which is made up of Kilkenny based Leo Pearson and DJ Peter Lawlor. Solkatt are a hardware synth loving duo with a penchant for danceable grooves and subtle string arrangements. Lawlor has previously released house-infected dance music under his Replete label. It is the duo’s first gig since January 2020 and they are eagerly looking forward to performing live again. They released an EP Gold Seal early in 2022.



Erol Sarp and Lukas Vogel of Grandbrothers met while studying audio and video engineering in Düsseldorf. The two started to work on a project that combined both Sarp’s piano skills and Vogel’s passion for programming and mechanical apparatus. That’s when Grandbrothers started.



Every single sound you hear on any Grandbrothers track comes from the same source: the grand piano.



A Grandbrothers show is an audio-visual experience for both the performers and the audience. Their unseen ‘four-handed approach’ and the emotional, melodic and even danceable merge of analogue and electronic sounds allowed Grandbrothers to perform on stages, clubs and philharmonic halls all across Europe ever since.



So far Grandbrothers have released three albums. Dilation, Open and All the Unknown. In 2019, they also released their first movie score, Hors Nomes.