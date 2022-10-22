Search

22 Oct 2022

Kilkenny hotel wins Best Wedding Venue in Europe in the Love Travel Awards

Award is special recognition of the unique charms of the South Kilkenny venue

Mount Juliet

Mount Juliet Kilkenny has been named as Best Wedding Venue in Europe in the Love Travel Awards

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

22 Oct 2022 8:00 PM

Last night, five star Kilkenny hotel, Mount Juliet scooped the award for Best Wedding Venue in Europe in the Love Travel Awards at the Amour Global forum. 

The Love Travel Awards are the ultimate badge of honour for leaders in romance travel. They accord special recognition to the properties and people who stand head and shoulders above all others in the industry.

Kilkenny's Mount Juliet announces partnership with Butler Gallery

To create the shortlists of nominees for these awards, the organisers consult the most important influencers across the romance travel industry before the trade votes for their favourites. To win a Love Travel Award is therefore to be recognised by the entire industry as truly exceptional.

The South Kilkenny venue posted to their social media: "Congratulations to the events and operations teams who work with our amazing couples to make every wedding on the estate unforgettable." 

