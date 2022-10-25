Search

25 Oct 2022

Volunteer for this worthy charity in Kilkenny

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind - Kilkenny Volunteer event, Saturday November 12  

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind

Kilkenny Branch of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is holding a volunteer drive to encourage more volunteers in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

25 Oct 2022 8:00 PM

The Kilkenny Branch of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is holding a volunteer drive to encourage more people to give their time to support the work of the charity which provides Guide Dogs to those who are vision impaired and Assistance Dogs to the families of children with autism. 

Date: Saturday, 12th November

Time: 12 noon

Venue: JB's Pub, 42 John Street Upper, Kilkenny, R95 C2WK 

The event will be an opportunity to find out more about the work of the charity, the type of fundraising activities involved and to meet the local branch of volunteers (and their dogs).

 

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind have over 60 teams of Fundraising Volunteers located all over the country, many through their branch network. These teams plan and run a variety of fundraising events in their local communities including street collections, shopping centre table sales of gift items, raffle ticket sales, donation box distribution and collection, church gate collections, fun sponsored events and sports, table quizzes, golf classics, dinner dances and much, much more. They are always looking for new ideas.

Guide dogs are making an extraordinary difference in the lives of people with vision impairment and families of children with autism. 

The organisation has asked the public to attend the event if they are interested in being part of a community which collectively strives to empower others to engage and participate in every aspect of their lives.

They highlight the benefits of volunteering include: 

•    Experience of planning a project

•    Opportunity to meet and exceed the goals you set yourself

•    Being part of a dynamic organisation and meet new people

•    Making a difference to an important charity

•    Discovering new talents you didn’t know you had 

If interested, please join them on Saturday 12th November or contact: info@guidedogs.ie with ‘Kilkenny' as the subject line.

To find out more please visit www.guidedogs.ie.

