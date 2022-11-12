Major works by Irish Water to improve water quality and supply in Kilkenny neighbourhood

Further works are planned in Kilkenny City as part of Irish Water’s programme to drive down leakage and reduce the number of bursts and unplanned outages impacting the community.



Irish Water, in partnership with Kilkenny County Council, is replacing over 1km of ageing and problematic backyard service connections in St Fiacre’s Place in Kilkenny to provide a more reliable water supply, improve water quality and reduce the amount of treated drinking water lost to leakage.



The works, which are due to begin next week, are a critical step in conserving a precious resource and reducing high levels of leakage which have been a significant source of disruption and outages for customers.



Backyard services are found in older areas, often installed to the rear of a customer’s property and typically made of cast iron or lead. Due to the age and deteriorating condition of the pipework, they are often a significant source of leakage and supply disruption for customers. Backyard services are usually shared, running through a number of neighbouring properties making it difficult to detect and repair leaks. Where properties share a connection, leaks and bursts affect all connected properties, resulting in low pressure and/or outages.



The works will not only result in significant water savings but will also reduce the number of bursts and outages impacting customers as old and leaking mains are decommissioned.



Speaking about the benefits of the project, Joe Carroll, Regional Delivery Lead with Irish Water, said: “Old backyard service connections are a huge source of leakage and continue to impact communities right across Ireland, causing low pressure and supply disruption. Replacing these old water mains and service connections in poor condition will eliminate existing leaks and significantly reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground. We would like to thank the local residents in St Fiacre’s Place for facilitating these works and working with us to provide a more secure and reliable water supply for generations to come.”



Where water mains are being constructed traffic management will be in place during this time. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.



These works will be carried out by Shareridge Utilities Ltd in partnership with Kilkenny County Council and are due to be completed by the end of January 2023.