Time to get the runners on - parkrun is on its way back to Kilkenny!

Parkrun could be back in Kilkenny in the near future
Runners of all ages will be delighted to learn that the parkrun is on its way back to Kilkenny!
As announced by Kilkenny Parkrun, Saturday mornings are about to get better, with parkrun returning in the next few weeks.
While the event will be held in the 'new normal' it will follow the parkrun ethos and remain inclusive, safe and friendly.
A longstanding event in the Marble City's weekly calendar the event, which sees people gather in the Castle Park to run, jog or walk a 5k course every Saturday at 9.30am, was postponed as the country went into lockdown following the spread of the coronavirus in 2019.
For more on parkrun and on how to volunteer for events, click here
