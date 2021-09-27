Kilkenny volunteers needed for Foróige’s Big Brother Big Sister youth mentoring

You can’t change the world, but you can change someone’s world! Foróige’s Big Brother Big Sister (BBBS) youth mentoring programme needs your help.

Have you an hour a week to volunteer to help a young person in need of a little extra support? BBBS matches volunteer adults and young people according to interests, hobbies and personalities e.g. a shared passion for the same music or sports team.

For almost 120 years, the BBBS programme has been helping youngpeople reach their potential through professionally supported, one-to-one relationships with volunteer mentors. It is a very simple task for the volunteers - build a friendship with a young person.

"It's not taxing on the volunteer’s time, as they are meeting with someone they like, who has the same interests," says Kate Carroll, BBBS Programme Officer for Kilkenny.

The programme is unique, individually tailored to meet each child.

"A match had a boy who was getting into trouble in school. So he chatted to him and discovered he was staying up at night on his mobile phone and was then not waking up on time, arriving late, with no breakfast eaten," says Kate.

"So they came up with a plan of action to switch off the mobile at a particular time every night. The Big Brother then spent time teaching him how to cook eggs for breakfast.

"Once all that was taken care of, he encouraged him to get into athletics to tackle his excess energy. He discovered he was good at javelin and represented the school in regional finals. Teachers started seeing him in a different light."

Foróige provides child protection awareness training so volunteers know what to do if any such issues arise, and during their Big Brother Big Sister training, Foróige walk you through any kind of issues related to your as well as making you aware of the supports they provide.

"Go to www.foroige.ie/bbbs for more information or contact Kate directly on 086 068 5200 andkate.carroll@foroige.ie.