Zero tolerance approach to public order incidents in Kilkenny City

Kilkenny’s garda chief has vowed to engage in a policy of zero tolerance to tackle the rise in public disorder and intoxication on the streets of Kilkenny.

Superintendent Derek Hughes told the Kilkenny People that gardaí had seen a significant increase in public disorder, intoxication and outdoor assaults in the city over recent weeks reporting arrests in double figures last weekend and the issuing of over 20 fines.

“There are a variety of casual factors for this, however large volumes of young people on the streets between the hours of 11pm and 2am is posing a policing challenge,” he said. “When this occurs we have no alternative to use the tools at our disposal to counteract public disorder including issuing fines, juvenile cautions, anti-social behaviour orders, arrests and prosecution in the District Court.

The superintendent urged parents to ensure children under 18 are not in the city centre late at night, particularly on Friday and Saturday nights. He also appealed to all publicans in Kilkenny to ensure that persons showing signs of intoxication are not served on their premises.

Supt Hughes stressed that the consequences of a criminal conviction at a young age can have a lasting and damaging impact.

“Young people need to be aware that a poor decision made now could impact on their future plans in terms of overseas travel and work,” he said.

There are now concerns that Kilkenny’s reputation as a safe city to socialise is in jeopardy. However Supt Hughes is clear that a zero tolerance approach is being deployed to tackle the escalation in anti-social behaviour.

“An Garda Síochána is committed to ensuring the night time economy in Kilkenny is a safe and enjoyable place,” he added. “Unfortunately maintaining order means people making poor decisions would find themselves in trouble with the law,” he added.

Meanwhile two men were violently attacked in separate assaults at The Parade in Kilkenny City at the weekend. One male was assaulted shortly after midnight on Friday by four males who were unknown to him.

A second attack took place at The Parade a few hours later. A man in his late teens, who was approached by a group of men, received a number of punches to the head and received a fractured jaw. He was taken to hospital by ambulance. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí, tel 056-7775000.