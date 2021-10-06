Don the black and amber and celebrate our place for Kilkenny Day this weekend

Kilkenny Day preparations are in full swing, with the whole of the county set to celebrate Kilkenny Day this Sunday.

From movie screenings to behind the scenes tours at Nowlan Park, and a special meet your community, clubs and council initiative this is a unique chance to see some hidden gems of the county and to discover more about what makes it a great place to live. With something for locals and visitors of all ages and interests, this is a day not to be missed.

For the day, the Kilkenny Day team are asking you to wear your county colours with pride. You might have noticed the city streets already have their black and amber gear on and we want you to do the same.

Take a picture and tag @KilkennyDay on social media and use the #KilkennyDay to be in with a chance to win some great prizes! There are prizes for best shop, group, pet, community and individual.

Kilkenny Day activities kick off on Friday with a behind the scenes tour of the hallowed ground of Nowlan park. Cartoon Saloon’s Oscar nominated Wolfwalkers takes centre stage on Saturday, with two outdoor screenings on the grounds of Kilkenny Castle. The 7pm show is sold out but tickets are still available for the 9pm showing. This special screening will be Introduced by Wolfwalkers producer Paul Young and co-director Ross Stewart.

All of this leads into Kilkenny Day itself. On Sunday the Castle Park, Parade and Canal square will be hubs of activity, with the Medieval Mile Museum, Butler Gallery, Rothe House and Kieran St. joining in on the action too. Festival in a Van will be on the road with performances in Callan, Ballyragget and Castlecomer.

The Discovery Park in Castlecomer will host a number of events, with local heritage sites opening their doors too. Déise Medieval will show you how Vikings lived, you can press your own apple juice on the Parade, and explore your city through art on the Catwalk trail. Kilkenny Tourism Ambassadors will be on the ground to point you in the right direction and help you make the most out of your day. Most events are free but some are ticketed, tickets are available on www.watergatetheatre.ie. See our enclosed pull out for the full programme or check out www.kilkenny.ie or @KilkennyDay on social media.

Please note, that if you already booked tickets but can no longer attend please inform the Watergate so they can pass on the tickets for someone else to enjoy.

The Castle Park will play host to two incredible concerts celebrating local professional and emerging Kilkenny musicians on Sunday afternoon. The final events in the ‘local live’ series, which showed the depth and breadth of Kilkenny musical talent, will feature a special selection of local Kilkenny artists along with ‘The Kilkenny’s’ and ‘ Jerry Fish’ as headline acts. Tickets for this event are now sold out, but as mentioned those who can no longer attend are asked to return their tickets or pass them on.

Developing the next generation of Kilkenny musical talent Music Generation Kilkenny is delighted to offer a range of musical instrument taster sessions on the Parade this Kilkenny Day. A great opportunity for children and young people to try an instrument in small group settings with professional musician educators. Spaces are still available for some instruments on these short introduction sessions. Full list of instruments and times are available on www.watergatetheatre.ie .

The Ros Tapestry is an incredible piece of collaborative work that has involved over 150 embroiders from the South East. The completed panels are currently on show in Kilkenny Castle, with the last panel depicting the ‘Battle of the Kingdom of Ossory’ being worked on in public view in Rothe House.

The artist, researcher, historian and designer of the Ros Tapestry panels Ann Griffin Bernstorff will host a talk about the Tapestry in Rothe House at 2pm on Kilkenny Day. Learn about the story behind it and the collaborative effort of the volunteers that has brought it to life. Stitchers will also talk about their experience and answer questions on the day. Tickets are still available for this event at www.watergatetheatre.ie

Kilkenny Day is all about celebrating our community and county. A great way to do that is to get out and explore the great things your county has to offer. Kilkenny Day is a great opportunity to get out and try something new, or maybe revisit somewhere old.

Kilkenny is awash with heritage sites and places of interest, many of which are hosting special activities or open days to celebrate Kilkenny Day. For example on the 10th Rothe House are offering a free guided tour at 12pm, Butler Gallery have free guided tours throughout the day, The Medieval Mile Museum have a special Black and Amber Lego® Hunt, and Kilkenny Castle is free but ticketed. More information on these special offers and more will be available @KilkennyDay on facebook.

This is only a small taster of the Kilkenny Day events. There is so much to get out and discover this weekend! See our KIlkenny Day pull-out for the full programme or visit kilkenny.ie. So put on your black and amber and have a great weekend!

See the full programme in this week's Kilkenny People, check out www.kilkenny.ie or @KilkennyDay on social media.